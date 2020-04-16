Decision on Kuttanad, Chavara bypolls in May

The Election Commission of India will take call on holding the two byelections in the State during the first week of May as the extended Covid-19 lockdown will expire by then.

Any extension of the social distancing drive and lockdown beyond the third week of May would force the Commission to call off the bypolls in Kerala as much time would not be left for the next Assembly elections. The term of the current Kerala Assembly will expire on May 19, 2021.

A decision on the byelections to Kuttanad and Chavara constituencies will be taken along with other States. The two seats fell vacant following the deaths of the legislators Thomas Chandy and N. Vijayan Pillai. Bypolls are to be held in as many as 10 States, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, commission sources said.

The decision of the State and the Central governments to extend the Covid-19 prevention measures, including lockdown, to May had upset the plans of the Election Commission for Kerala and other States.

Pandemic threat

The commission had plans to hold the bypolls in April in the State. Following the outbreak of the disease, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, had suggested that polls shall be held in May or June hoping that the State would be able to control the spread of the pandemic by March.

The extension of lockdown beyond the third week of May would deny political parties and candidates the rightful opportunity for electioneering. Holding of public meetings, door-to-door campaigns and even voting would become impossible in the event of the extension of the social distancing.

No election campaign can be held effectively when these norms are in force, indicated sources.

EC prepared

However, the office of the CEO, Kerala, has completed the first level check of the electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines as instructed by the Election Commission. Though it may require only around 1,000 machines for holding the elections to the two constituencies, around 30,000 voting machines and 35,000 VVPAT are ready with the CEO, Kerala.

The Election Commission had also sought to know whether any additional machines would have to be moved to Kerala from the neighbouring States, the sources said.

If the elections are to be held, the voters’ list as updated on January 1, 2020 will be used for polling in the two constituencies. The final voters’ list for the two constituencies were published on February 4, the sources said.