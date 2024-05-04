Death of woman puts spotlight on oleander

May 04, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The death of a 24-year-old woman from Pallippad, near Haripad, in Alappuzha reportedly after chewing the leaf and flower of Nerium oleander (Arali) has put the spotlight on the poisonous plant.

Soorya Surendran, a nurse, collapsed after reaching the Cochin International Airport to travel to the United Kingdom on April 28. She died on Monday while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Parumala.

According to the Haripad police, Soorya had told doctors and her parents that she chewed a leaf and flower of a plant (later identified as oleander) and immediately spit it on the morning of April 28 while walking outside her home, talking over mobile phone.

As per the preliminary report of the post-mortem examination, no parts of the leaf or flower have been found in her intestine. But doctors believe the woman might have unintentionally ingested a small amount of the juice of the leaf and flower of oleander. The authorities are awaiting the viscera report to confirm it. “We are awaiting the detailed post-mortem report as well as the examination report of internal organs to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” said Haripad circle inspector K. Abhilash Kumar.

According to experts, Nerium oleander contains highly poisonous cardiac chemical substances and directly affects the heart. “It contains oleandrin, neriin, and digitoxigenin and so on, of which oleandrin is the principal toxin. As it contains cardiac poison, its immediate effect is on heart. Depending upon the quantity and the plant part entered inside the human body, its effect will vary,” said P.R. Unnikrishna Pillai, former Principal and retired professor of Botany, Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha.

Despite being highly toxic, Oleander flowers are widely used across Kerala in temples for pujas, funerals, and various celebrations.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is contemplating a complete ban on the use of the flower in temples under its administration.

Awaiting forensic report

P.S. Prasanth, president of the TDB, disclosed that the board is currently awaiting a forensic report regarding the young woman’s demise before making a definitive decision regarding the ban. “If it’s confirmed that oleander poisoning caused her death, we will implement a ban on the flower across all 1,252 temples under our jurisdiction,” he emphasised. The devotees and the TDB employees too have registered their concern in this regard with the board authority.

Oleander, alongside lotus, is a commonly utilised flower during the Pushpabhishekam ceremony at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, with its usage extending to making huge garlands as well.

“The flower, extensively cultivated in neighbouring States, has rapidly supplanted local varieties like ixora shrubs (Chethi), jasmine, and holy basil (Tulsi) in performing pujas. However, due to widespread awareness campaigns highlighting its potential hazards, most temples have significantly reduced its usage in recent times,” added Mr. Prasanth.

Significant place

The flower also holds a significant place in the Devaharitham project by the TDB, which envisages setting up flower farms in the premises of each of the temples under the Board. The project, being implemented in association with the temple advisory committee concerned, has helped the board to bring down the expenditure on purchasing flowers for performing the daily rituals.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta bureau)