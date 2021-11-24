Death of law student: husband, parents held

They were arrested from a relative’s house

The Ernakulam rural police probing the alleged suicide of a young law student in Aluva owing to harassment and domestic violence has arrested her husband and parents.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Suhail, 27, of Eramalloor, and his parents Rukhia, 55, and Yousuf, 63. A team led by Aluva Dy.SP P.K. Sivankutty arrested the accused from a relative’s house at Kothamangalam, where they were hiding, in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Mofiya Parveen, 21, of Edayapuram was found hanging in her house after leaving behind a hand-written note, alleging harassment and domestic violence from her husband and his family. Suhail allegedly used to torture her demanding dowry and funds to produce a film. Their marriage was solemnised in April.

“We had initially registered a case for unnatural death before altering the sections. They now stand booked under IPC 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). More charges will be invoked if needed,” said Mr. Sivankutty.

C.L. Sudheer, who was removed from the charge of inspector of Aluva East police station after accused of being rude to the victim in the note she left behind, has been transferred to police headquarters pending inquiry. The note ends with a “final wish,” demanding action against Suhail and his family and also against the inspector.

The police allegedly failed to register a case, and instead tried to “settle” the case by involving Suhail and his parents. The police refused to mete out justice even after the State Women’s Commission had sought an explanation from the Aluva Dy.SP after Mofiya submitted a complaint to the commission, it is learnt.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.