Dead man’s swab tests positive in Kasaragod

The test result of a 48-year-old man who was brought dead to the hospital turned positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Wednesday.

B.M. Abdur Rahman, a native of Kottakkunnu in Mogral Puthur panchayat, who was living at Hubli in Karnataka, was brought to the Kasaragod General Hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday early morning. However, doctors declared him brought dead, said District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj.

According to his relatives, the patient had a history of cardiac problems. But his swab test confirmed the presence of SARS-CoV-2. Two people who accompanied him had been sent into quarantine, Mr. Manoj added.