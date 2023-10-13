HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DDMA issues alert

People residing in disaster-prone areas will be relocated if necessary, says District Collector Afsana Parveen

October 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has urged the public to stay cautious in the wake of orange and yellow alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Isolated heavy rainfall (115 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours) is likely and people residing in disaster-prone areas will be relocated if necessary. Special measures will be taken to deal with waterlogging in low-lying areas,” said District Collector Afsana Parveen, who is also the chairperson of the DDMA, on Friday.

Instructions have been issued to install warning boards at road construction sites. In the event of heavy rain, the departments concerned will ensure emergency disaster management activities. While steps will be taken to prevent any possible danger from trees, tree branches, hoardings, boards and electric posts, directions were also given to maintain 24-hour power supply.

Traffic through landslip-prone roads will be restricted as required and the water level in various rivers will be monitored. While district and taluk-level control rooms will be functioning 24 hours, necessary steps will be taken in accordance with the water level of dams.

Those residing near waterbodies and on river banks have been asked to stay alert. The DDMA had earlier directed local bodies to identify buildings that can be operated as relief camps if needed while the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Public Works department have been asked to form emergency repair teams.

“Arrangements will be set up according to the changes in rain forecast and the public should follow the instructions of the authorities to ensure safety,” Ms. Parveen said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.