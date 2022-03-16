Cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

The State is likely to get isolated showers in the next four days triggered by the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal now lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move east-north-eastwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by Saturday morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-north-westwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensifying into a depression by Sunday morning and subsequently churning into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

It would continue to move north-north-westwards till 22nd March. Thereafter, it will move north-north-eastwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of March 23, said the bulletin.