Customs steps up vigil against smugglers

February 21, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The foreign currency seized from a passenger at Karipur on Sunday last.

The Air Customs Preventive wing at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, has enhanced its vigil as gold and currency rackets with Malabar and Gulf links have become more active in recent months. Customs officials said the seizure of foreign currency valued at Rs. 8.27 lakh from a Muscat-bound passenger on Sunday last was due to the stepped up monitoring.

The Customs officers had seized $2,400, 19,000 Saudi riyals, 10,450 Qatar riyals, and 40 Kuwait dinars from the passenger going to Oman.

Besides, the Preventive wing had seized 4.82 kg gold valued at Rs. 3.07 crore, 14 iPhones 15 Pro Max valued at Rs. 19.6 lakh, and counterfeit cigarettes valued at Rs. 3.12 lakh from different passengers in the last two weeks.

Customs officers said that they were keeping abreast of the developments even as the modus operandi of the smuggling rackets continued changing. Apart from the usual body concealment, smugglers have begun to use cloth layers, including handcuffs, waist straps and collars, to hide gold sheets.

“Those carrying contrabands are using any part of their body, including inner, to smuggle in gold,” said Jayaprakash K.N., an officer at Customs Preventive Unit.

