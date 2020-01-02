Cusat students may get back answer scripts

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is considering a proposal to return evaluated answer scripts to students.

The initiative forms part of the efforts to step up transparency and efficiency in the conduct of university examinations.

To reduce doubts

It is expected that the move will reduce anxieties and doubts in the minds of students about the valuation process. The university now provides photocopies of answer scripts to those who apply for them after collecting a fee.

Senior university administrators point out that they often receive complaints from students alleging that they are denied marks by the evaluators. Now such cases are resolved based on the merit of the complaint.

Opposed earlier

The idea had been met with resistance from a section of the faculty when it was pitched earlier. “But now we are considering it seriously, especially after the directive from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of all State universities, to improve efficiency of the examination and valuation process,’’ say university administrators.

The examination wing hopes that the move will also help resolve the difficulties in storing thousands of answer scripts. It will also result in a dip in the number of applications for revaluation.

The officials express the hope that the move would help in reducing the frequency of supplementary examinations. These supplementary exams are mostly held based on complaints related to the evaluation process.

Free of cost

The original answer scripts will be given free of cost to the students on the basis that it is the right of a student to have the copy of the answer script.