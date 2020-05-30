Kerala

Curtains come down on school exams

Valuation of answer scripts will begin on Monday

With the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations ending on Saturday, the curtains came down on the annual examination calendar for State schools for the 2019-20 academic year.

The SSLC examinations had concluded on Thursday.

A total of 5,19,700 of the 5,25,615 students who had registered appeared for the HSE examinations. The attendance was 99.2% for Plus One and 98.7% for Plus Two.

For the VHSE, 35,916 of the 36,369 registered candidates appeared for the examination, with the attendance being 98.69% for Plus One and 98.93% for Plus Two.

The examinations, which began on May 26, went off without major glitches, despite concerns over conducting them amid the COVID-19 threat. A section of teachers and the Opposition had minced no words in condemning the government decision to conduct the examinations before the lockdown was lifted.

The State spared no efforts in ensuring the security of students, teachers and staff on examination duty. Elaborate plans such as sanitised corridors and separate classrooms were arranged to ensure that students from outside the State and those in quarantine could take the examinations.

Another challenge was the fate of students in containment zones. After a brief hesitation, it was decided that they would appear for the examinations in schools inside the zones. Other measures such as masks, sanitisers, handwash, gloves were also put in place to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Importantly, the answer scripts were put in plastic bags, sealed, and despatched to valuation centres to be opened only after seven days.

The valuation will begin on Monday. At least a week will be required for tabulation, before the results can be declared.

Students who could not appear for the examinations will get another chance along with the Save-a-Year examinations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:27:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/curtains-come-down-on-school-exams/article31711775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY