Curtains come down on school exams

With the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations ending on Saturday, the curtains came down on the annual examination calendar for State schools for the 2019-20 academic year.

The SSLC examinations had concluded on Thursday.

A total of 5,19,700 of the 5,25,615 students who had registered appeared for the HSE examinations. The attendance was 99.2% for Plus One and 98.7% for Plus Two.

For the VHSE, 35,916 of the 36,369 registered candidates appeared for the examination, with the attendance being 98.69% for Plus One and 98.93% for Plus Two.

The examinations, which began on May 26, went off without major glitches, despite concerns over conducting them amid the COVID-19 threat. A section of teachers and the Opposition had minced no words in condemning the government decision to conduct the examinations before the lockdown was lifted.

The State spared no efforts in ensuring the security of students, teachers and staff on examination duty. Elaborate plans such as sanitised corridors and separate classrooms were arranged to ensure that students from outside the State and those in quarantine could take the examinations.

Another challenge was the fate of students in containment zones. After a brief hesitation, it was decided that they would appear for the examinations in schools inside the zones. Other measures such as masks, sanitisers, handwash, gloves were also put in place to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Importantly, the answer scripts were put in plastic bags, sealed, and despatched to valuation centres to be opened only after seven days.

The valuation will begin on Monday. At least a week will be required for tabulation, before the results can be declared.

Students who could not appear for the examinations will get another chance along with the Save-a-Year examinations.