CSIR-NIIST offers support for greywater treatment and reuse

February 21, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here has offered to extend technical expertise to meet the goals set out as part of the national mission programmes in waste management such as greywater treatment and reuse.

Presiding over a two-day capacity building programme for officers of the Kerala Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (KRWSA) on Grey Water Treatment and Management, CSIR-NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan said the institute’s expertise in this area could be leveraged in collaborative efforts for the benefit of the community.

Dinesan C., Executive Director, KRWSA, inaugurated the programme held the other day, which was attended by around 70 officers of KRWSA from different districts.

The technical sessions covered different aspects of greywater treatment, followed by a field visit to operational grey water treatment and reuse systems established on the NIIST campus. The programme was coordinated by scientists of CSIR-NIIST’s Environmental Technology division.

