CSI Church protests against draft EIA

In conjunction with the raging protests against the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification-2020, Thomas K. Oommen, bishop of CSI Madhya Kerala diocese, said the notification might sound the death knell for ecology.
Expressing his strong protests over the recommendations in the draft Bill, Bishop Oommen noted that the Union government had embarked on such an anti-environment initiative at a time when the about five States, including Kerala, were in the midst of severe natural calamities.
“Stringent protests should be organised against the move that would on the one side protect the interests of the corporates and on the other side leave the common people in peril. The Union government should conduct a detailed study on the long-term impact if the new EIA recommendations are implemented,” he said.
Bishop Oommen added that the Church would lead the protests if the government intended to proceed with the Bill by ignoring the growing public protests.
Earlier, the CSI Synod Department of Ecological Concerns sent a letter to the Union Environment Ministry terming the draft EIA notification a clear example of ‘the arbitrary exercise of power and abuse of power’ by it . The letter also called on the government to prepare a new draft in compliance with the ‘the constitutional duties of the Ministry and the statutory duty of the government.’
