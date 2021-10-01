‘Crop destruction a major issue’

Long-term solution needed for man-animal conflict in Idukki district: Saseendran

Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran has said that long-term measures, not temporary solutions, are required to counter man-animal conflicts in the district.

Jagrata samitis

Speaking at the meeting of the representatives of farmers' organisations at the collectorate on Friday, he said that the government will set up Janakeeya Jagrata Samitis which were already implemented in other districts in Idukki also.

The Minister said that the meeting with the farmers was arranged on the basis of the large number of suggestions for implementing the plan to counter man-animal conflicts.

The farmers’ organisations deliberated at the meeting the large scale crop destruction by wild animals especially on the border area with Tamil Nadu.

The Minister said that crop destruction by wild animals is a major issue in the district and culling them is not a practical solution.

He said that the three-tier local bodies should take steps to make protective fencing by allocating funds in the annual plans.

The Jagratha samithis should be strengthened and information passed to the public on the movements of wild animals.

Licensed guns

A panel of those who have licensed guns will be prepared and they can shoot the wild boar entering the cultivated areas after informing forest officials and the respective local body.

The bodies of the wild boar should be disposed of in the presence of Forest Department officials.

The Minister also gave direction to the District Collector to implement it from next week onwards.

The Minister said that the farmers’ representation on the crop insurance scheme under State and union governments was poor.

Maximum compensation

Farmers should take care to get maximum compensation for crop losses, the Minister said.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Dean Kuriakose, MP, among others attended the meeting.