Actor assault case: Crime Branch raid residence of P.C. George, probing Shone George’s involvement

A crime branch team probing the actor assault case conducted a raid at the house of former legislator and Kerala Janapaksham (secular) chairman P.C. George in Erattupetta, Kottayam, on Thursday, in connection with his son Shone George’s alleged involvement in the case.

Fake chat group

The sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of police Amminikuttan. S., reached the residence at Chennad junction at around 8.30 a. m., conducted the raid, and also subjected Shone George to interrogation. Official sources said the team was on the look out for a cell phone that had been allegedly used to create a fake chat group on Whatsapp to derail investigation against actor Dileep in the actor assault case.

The CB recovered a screen shot of the chat group `Lock up Dileep' while examining the mobile phone of Dileep's brother and found that it had been forwarded by one Shone George. A detailed verification showed that the chat group had been created by disguising the phone numbers of a few persons including a top police officer, a few persons from the film fraternity, one journalist and others who purportedly support the survivor.

In constant touch with Dileep

Based on the finding, film maker Baiju Kottarakkara lodged a complaint in this regard to the Kochi city police commissioner in July and the case was handed over to the CB earlier this month.

Actor Dileep is an accused in both the 2017 actor assault case and subsequent conspiracy case. The investigators also found that Shone George had been in constant touch with Dileep and his brother over phone and the messages from his phone were hence being subjected to investigation.

P.C. George, meanwhile, termed the raid as an unnecessary action.