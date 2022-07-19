Actor rape case: Dileep to be slapped with additional charge

Actor Dileep to be charged with destruction of evidence in the rape case

Actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the actor rape case, is to be slapped with the additional charge of causing disappearance of evidence in the actor rape case. The prosecution is likely to file the additional charge against him shortly.

Mr. Dileep was earlier accused of conspiring with the other accused in the case.

Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen the offender, has been listed under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution decided to slap the additional charge against Mr. Dileep after completing further investigation in the case, which was launched after the revelations of filmmaker Balachandrakumar.

Mr. Balachandrakumar had stated before the police that he had witnessed Mr. Dileep and others watching the visuals of the alleged rape at the actor’s Aluva residence.

The charge of causing disappearance of the evidence comes into play as the actor had not produced the visuals before the investigation agency despite being asked to do so. He has also caused the disappearance of evidence in the process, according to prosecution sources.

If found guilty, the convict can get a jail term of up to 10 years since primary offence of rape in the case attracts a punishment of life imprisonment, sources indicate.

Sarath, Mr. Dileep’s friend, will also be slapped with the offence of causing disappearance of evidence. Mr. Sarath will be arraigned as the 11th accused in the case.

The arraying of Mr. Sarath as the 11th accused will have to be done at the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Angamaly, which is the jurisdictional court. Later, the case will have to be committed to the Sessions Court and from there to the Special Court considering the rape case.

The prosecution on July 19 informed the Special Court that the Kerala High Court had granted time till July 22 for the agency to file the charge sheet on further investigation in the case.

The Special Court, which sought the cooperation of both the prosecution and the defence lawyers to take forward the trial in the case without wasting time, will consider the final report to be filed by the prosecution on July 22 at 3 p.m.

The Defence lawyers apprehended that the police may plant the visuals somewhere only to recover it later and to use it against the accused.

The prosecution had earlier opposed the plea stating that the accused had no right to raise such demands against the investigation officer in the case.