CPI(M) workers accused of demolishing family’s compound wall, gate using earthmover in Kerala’s Kannur

Incident occurred after the family reportedly refused to hand over land for road-widening, say police

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:50 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:45 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation only)

(image for representation only) | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A family at Kollikadavu, Koothaparambu, in Kannur district of Kerala has lodged a complaint with the police stating that their compound wall and gate were demolished by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] workers using an earthmover on May 22 midnight. The incident occurred after the family reportedly refused to hand over land for road-widening, according to the police.

The complainant, Hajira, 59, claimed that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of CPI(M) workers after the family was locked inside their house. Hajira lives with her two children, and one of their spouses was also present at the time of the incident.

The perpetrators reportedly used wires to secure three grill doors to prevent the members of the family from coming out.

Hajira has stated that CPI(M) members had previously discussed the land acquisition matter with the family, which then requested the party to construct a new compound wall for them as the family built the current one only a year-and-a-half ago and could not afford a new one. However, the discussions ended without resolution, and the family was threatened, she alleged.

The land in question was sought by the Public Works department (PWD) to expand the public road by 10 meters.

The Koothuparam police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has acknowledged its “intervention” in the road issue but denied any involvement in the reported violence.

