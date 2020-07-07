Kerala

CPI(M) seeks investigation in case

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has demanded a thorough probe into the gold smuggling case to bring the culprits to book.

Mr. Balakrishnan made the statement on Tuesday soon after the Opposition United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party trained their guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, accusing it of involvement in the case.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the guilty would never escape the grip of law as the government had taken a firm stance. Neither the Left Democratic Front nor the government would shield the guilty.

The smear campaign being unleashed by certain sections against the party was unfounded and politically motivated.

