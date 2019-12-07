CPI(M) not to have an acting secretary

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not have an acting secretary to manage organisational affairs in the State in the absence of State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who has availed himself of leave for medical treatment.

The State secretariat that met here on Friday decided to entrust the party centre to collectively run the organisation if Mr. Balakrishnan extends his leave.

By categorically stating that the party would not opt for any ad hoc arrangement, including the option of having an acting secretary, the State leadership has chosen to put to rest the rumours regarding a list of possible leaders who are likely to be considered for the post.

Rumours were rife that central committee member M.V. Govindan would be considered to officiate in the absence of Mr. Balakrishnan.

Mr. Balakrishnan’s health condition is reported to have improved considerably, but he needs rest while convalescing. But he is expected to resume work as usual soon and that has prompted the leadership to continue the existing arrangement.

Kodiyeri takes part

Mr. Balakrishnan had also attended the meeting on Friday. Since the party has to make preparations for the local body elections and also for fourth anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front government, the party centre would be discharging the duties of the secretary, sources said.