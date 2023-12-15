CPI(M) in Kerala perceives cracks in Opposition UDF over Centre’s ‘financial embargo’ on State

December 15, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has perceived that the Central Government’s “financial embargo” on Kerala has created political fissures in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition.

Speaking to journalists in Thiruvananthapuram on December 15 (Friday), CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty had evinced interest to cooperate with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) to wrest what the Centre financially owed Kerala and also fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union Government’s “economically stifling trespasses” on fiscal federalism.

‘False claim’

He said the Congress leadership was jittered that the IUML had turned its back on its “false claim” that the LDF’s financial mismanagement and reckless borrowing had precipitated the financial crisis.

Mr. Govindan said more UDF leaders would adopt Mr. Kunhalikutty’s tack. For one, Congress leader T.N. Prathapan, MP, had given notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, echoing the LDF’s line on Kerala’s financial situation.

He said the Congress felt “increasingly isolated” in the UDF. Allies and the public had isolated the Congress for unthinkingly parroting the BJP’s line that the LDF was to blame for the fiscal crisis, while remaining suspiciously silent on the ₹64,000 crore the Centre owed the State under various heads of accounts.

Token political gesture

Mr. Govindan said the fear of estrangement from the electorate had prompted Opposition MPs from Kerala to make a token political gesture of dissent with the BJP’s “anti-federal fiscal line” by belatedly requesting the Centre to release the funds it owed the State and hike Kerala’s borrowing limit.

He said the Congress and the BJP’s “joint attempt” to build a new edifice of lies against the government failed, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) hastily withdrawing its summons against the KIIFB and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Hence, Mr. Govindan said, the “foundering” Congress and the BJP reverted to their go-to strategy of stoking religious sentiments in the name of Sabarimala, an oft-employed and failed divisive tactic.

However, the people called the Congress-BJP’s gambit to crucify the government for the unprecedented rush situation in Sabarimala a mischievous hoax.

Hits out at Governor

Mr. Govindan said the SFI’s black flag protests against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s attempt to “stack the Senates of state-funded varsities with Sangh Parivar nominees” would continue.

He alleged that Mr. Khan, who was at the end of his tenure, believed he could ingratiate himself with the Sangh Parivar by raving and ranting against the government and “repeatedly besmirching Kerala’s image”.