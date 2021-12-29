CPI(M), Cong. prime for battle over SilverLine

The project had encountered a measure of scepticism within the ruling front

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appeared poised to battle strong political headwinds as it prepares to hit the road to promote the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s ambitious project had reportedly encountered a measure of scepticism within the ruling front. The Communist Party of India (CPI) had urged the government to allay apprehensions about the project.

The KSSP, a pro-CPI(M) think tank, had questioned whether the project was a development priority for Kerala given its precarious economy and ecologically fragile environment. Nevertheless, the CPI(M) saw a new political battleground emerging in the wake of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) anti-SilverLine campaign.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told a news channel that the anti-Silverline agitation was patently anti-Left. It had the flicker of the “liberation struggle” that saw an alignment of communal forces to unseat the first elected communist government in Kerala.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jamaat-e-Islami were united in their opposition to SilverLine. The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were also on the same page. The SilverLine project was just a fig leaf to put the LDF government and its development agenda on the backfoot.

The CPI(M) would launch a grassroots-level campaign to educate the public about the project. Party workers would knock on doors with pamphlets explaining SilverLine’s importance for Kerala’s development.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would interact with stakeholders and influencers to retard the Congress campaign against SilverLine.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) seemed primed to battle the CPI(M) over SilverLine and has closed ranks. IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said the UDF was united in its opposition to the project. His comment came after a report emerged that Shashi Tharoor, MP, had flip-flopped on his perceived endorsement of the mega project.

In an FB post, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan attempted to highlight the purported dichotomy between CPI(M)’s words and actions. The party had virulently opposed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

However, it had no qualms about forging ahead with SilverLine without conducting a socio-economic and environmental impact study. The party was willing to evict thousands of families and small businesses for SilverLine. It had embraced globalisation on the sly, he alleged.