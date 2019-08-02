CPI panel to probe police action

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State executive that met here on Friday discussed the police action against party activists who took out a march to the Ernakulam DIG office and constituted a three-member commission headed by K.P. Rajendran to look into the issue.

V. Chamunni and P.P. Suneer are the members of the commission. It would probe the complaints about use of force by the police and the observations of CPI Ernakulam district secretary P. Raju that there was a conspiracy behind the action, sources said.

Mr. Rajendran briefed the meeting about the steps taken by him and Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan in the wake of the police action. The meeting felt that there was a conscious attempt to play down the interventions and steps taken by the State leadership and party State secretary Kanam Rajendran on the issue. There were also efforts to make the march and the lathicharge a point of discussion in State politics.

The meeting felt that the Left politics was facing serious challenges and was weathering a crisis. The onus for protecting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the front vested with the CPI that took the lead for forming it, the meeting felt.

A government decision on Ernakulam Collector S. Suhas’s report on the police action may get delayed. The government has directed the Home Secretary to study the report and furnish proposals. On getting the Home Secretary’s report, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would hold discussions with CPI leaders and then decide on the course of action, sources said.