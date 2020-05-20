Kerala

COVID-19 patient discharged, 3,005 in observation in Wayanad

A youth, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and remained in isolation at the COVID-19 hospital at Mananthavady in Wayanad district, was discharged after recovering from the disease on Wednesday. He has been advised to remain in room quarantine for 14 days.

As many as 21 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district, of which six have been recovered so far, according to R. Renuka, District Medical Officer.

The 20-year-old youth within the Porunnannur Primary Health Centre limits was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital on May 5, Dr. Renuka said.

Three civil police officers had contracted the virus from the youth and they were undergoing treatment in hospitals at Mananthavady and Kannur, she said.

As many as 3,005 persons are in observation in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 8:16:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-19-patient-discharged-3005-in-observation-in-wayanad/article31634143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY