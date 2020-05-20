COVID-19 patient discharged, 3,005 in observation in Wayanad

A youth, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and remained in isolation at the COVID-19 hospital at Mananthavady in Wayanad district, was discharged after recovering from the disease on Wednesday. He has been advised to remain in room quarantine for 14 days.
As many as 21 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district, of which six have been recovered so far, according to R. Renuka, District Medical Officer.
The 20-year-old youth within the Porunnannur Primary Health Centre limits was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital on May 5, Dr. Renuka said.
Three civil police officers had contracted the virus from the youth and they were undergoing treatment in hospitals at Mananthavady and Kannur, she said.
As many as 3,005 persons are in observation in the district.
