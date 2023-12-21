COVID-19 | Kerala reports about 300 new cases as infections continue to rise in the State

December 21, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala accounted for about 87% of the total number of active cases of COVID-19 infections reported across the country as on December 21 (Thursday).

About 300 fresh infections and three deaths have been reported in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m on December 21, according to estimates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total 2,669 active cases across the country, as many as 2,341 were reported in Kerala. There was an uptick of about 300 new cases on Thursday as compared to the figures recorded on Wednesday.

JN.1 sub-variant

Authorities will collect samples from the deceased to ascertain if they died owing to the JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus that was recently detected. The first case of the new sub-variant was detected in a sample taken from a 79-year-old woman in Thiruvananthapuram. No other such cases have been reported yet.

As on Thursday, the cumulative total of deaths in Kerala after the pandemic broke out three years ago was 72, 059. The corresponding number of persons, who were cured/discharged was 68.3 lakh.

Nearly 211 persons were either discharged or cured of the disease in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Increase in tests

Senior officials of the Department of Health pointed out that surveillance and home isolation remained the main focus of the current strategy employed to tackle the increase in daily cases. The spike in number of cases co-related to the increase in the number of daily tests over the last three weeks, they said.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, member, Public Health Advisory Panel of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, reminded that none should be lulled into complacency by saying that the initial numbers of cases are low. “The initial numbers will always be low. That is how waves are. We need to wait and see how the situation emerge,” he said.

On the precautions to be taken by the public, he advised that those who have fever or cold should stay at home and take rest. “Do not mix with other people. When you go out and come back, always wash your hands. Wash your hands periodically. Older people should be very careful when they attend social gatherings. Try to mingle in open spaces and do not talk with people, who are having cough or sneezing,” he advised.