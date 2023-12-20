Vigil stepped up following uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

December 20, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Health department has stepped up vigil following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

As per official estimates, the test positivity rate was around 24% in Ernakulam as on Wednesday. A weekly review meeting of doctors affiliated to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) observed that the proportion of infection among people visiting hospitals with fever and respiratory symptoms had gone up compared to the situation in October.

While only 1.5% were positive in October, it had gone up to 8.8% in November and 30% in December as per inferences made by doctors at major hospitals in the State, including Thiruvananthapuram. While it is clear that COVID-19 is on the rise, the vast majority do not require hospitalisation, said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Member, Public Health Advisory Panel, IMA, Kerala.

“However, many of them require time off work, which could disrupt productivity. As of now, the spread is more among the most mobile demographic groups, that is relatively healthy young adults, but this picture could change if a large number of vulnerable people are eventually affected. Hence, we must take early measures to reduce the spread deeper into the community. Dengue remains a major contributor to febrile illnesses, while the share of influenza appears to be abating,” he said.

Senior Health officials said the spike in the number of cases was in tune with the increase in daily tests. “We have given instructions to hospitals to admit patients as per existing guidelines. A recent assessment had shown that hospitals in the district were equipped to meet any possible surge,” they said.

Doctors at private hospitals pointed out that antigen tests were done for all in-patient admissions, while RT-PCR tests were done for surgical cases and suspected cases that were tested negative in the rapid antigen testing. The symptoms being shown in patients who tested positive include fever, cold, fatigue, and loss of smell, they said.