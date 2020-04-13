COVID-19: Kannur to have 4 red zones, 8 orange zones

Kannur district will have 12 main COVID-19 containment zones to prevent the community spread of the disease. Koothuparamba municipality, Patiyam, Kathirur and Malabar panchayats will be in the red zone. Thalassery and Panur municipalities, New Mahe, Mookeri, Panniyannur, Chittariparamba, Chokli and Naduvil panchayats will be in the orange zone. The other areas in the district will be in the yellow zone.

Collector T.V. Subhash said on Monday that the district administration divided areas into zones as there was an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in some parts of the district. The zones were divided based on the number of confirmed cases and the number of people in quarantine.

There were at least five COVID-19 positive cases in areas in the red zone, and more than 2,000 people in home quarantine. In the orange zone areas, there were two to five positive cases and 500 to 2,000 people in home quarantine.

No shops, except medical stores, will be open in the red zone. All essentials will be delivered to homes through the call centres of local bodies.

There will be strong curbs on people’s travel. People from outside will not allowed to enter the areas. Elderly citizens, pregnant women, especially those with special needs, will be given support. Health and welfare workers will contact them on a daily basis.

The District Collector said that violation of regulations would be treated as a punishable offence.