COVID-19: HC stays Kerala govt. order for employees’ salary cut

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the operation of the State government order deferring payment of six days salary of its employees and other government institutions every month from April 2020 to August.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while issuing the stay order observed that prima facie the law authorizing the government to issue such an order was found wanting. Besides, the judge also noted that there was ambiguity in the order regarding the manner in which the amount was proposed to be set apart or was to be utilised.

The government order only referred to the financial difficulties faced by the government due to Covid0-19 situation for deferring the payment of the salaries. The financial difficult was not a ground for the government to defer payment of salary of the government employees. Prima facie, deferment of payment of salary, for whatever purposes amounted to denial of property the court added.

Counsel for petitioners including the Kerala Water Authority Staff Association owing allegiance to the INTUC and Kerala Vyduthi Mazdoor Sanghom (BMS) contended that Article 300A of the Constitution (right to property) would include within its ambit ‘salary’ as well .The Article mandates that no person shall be deprived of his property save by the authority of the law.

They further argued that no law empowered the government to defer payment of the salaries of the employees. The employees should have been given an option for making voluntary donation as was being done by other State government, they pointed out.

Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad submitted that the government order only postponed the payment of salary. And that did not deprive the employees of their salaries. Besides, no provision of the law had stipulated that the salary should be paid on a particular day. In fact, the condition that the salary should be paid on a particular day was based on the Financial Code which was a compilation of various executive orders. The government had the power to defer payment of the salaries of the employees. It could be traced to the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 as amended in 2020, he argued.