The district administration has imposed stricter COVID-19 curbs in 15 grama panchayats where the test positivity rates (TPR) are above 34%.

The 15 panchayats have been declared ‘critical containment zones’, where existing lockdown measures have been further tightened, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

The following panchayats are listed as critical containment zones: Anad, Aruvikkara, Azhoor, Edava, Kadinamkulam, Kalliyoor, Karode, Kizhuvilam, Kottukal, Manikkal, Nagaroor, Ottasekharamangalam, Venganoor, Vettoor, and Vilavoorkal. The TPR is above 30% in these regions when the overall TPR in Thiruvananthapuram district is hovering around the 20% mark.

In the 15 panchayats, shops selling food items, fruits, vegetables, milk products, meat, fish, and cattle feed could function up to 7.30 p.m. Bakeries are also permitted. Distribution of newspapers should be completed by 8 a.m. Ration shops, Maveli stores, and milk booths should close by 5 p.m. Restaurants could remain open from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. for home delivery of food. Dining and parcel services are prohibited.

Ms. Khosa has urged the people in critical containment zones to purchase essential commodities from the shops nearest to their homes. Long distance travel for the purpose will not be permitted.

E-commerce delivery services are restricted to essential commodities, and the delivery should be completed by 2 p.m. Markets will remain shut in the critical containment zones until further notice. The District Collector has asked the public not to leave the critical containment zones unnecessarily.