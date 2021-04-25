COVID-19 cases on the rise in Lakshadweep

165 cases reported on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep too, with 165 new cases being reported on Sunday.

The UT has so far reported 1,178 cases and one death, said a doctor in the isles. “Androth is the worst-affected with 68 cases being reported on Sunday. Kalpeni came second with 10 cases. The vaccination drive in the isles is going on smoothly and there is no shortage of vaccines,” he said.

Navy ferries oxygen

Indian Navy ships under Southern Naval Command (SNC) are engaged in supplying oxygen cylinders and other essential medical supplies to Kavaratti.

Kochi-based vessel INS Sharda ferried the supplies which consisted of 35 oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, PPE kits, masks and other items to fight the pandemic. The disembarkation of stores was coordinated by personnel from INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti. The ship then disembarked oxygen cylinders and medical supplies at Minicoy.

To assist the civil administration in fighting COVID-19 at the island of Kadmat, a Naval contingent comprising one doctor, two medical assistants and an additional sailor reached Kadmat on Sunday.

Beds reserved

The SNC has in the meantime reserved 10 beds, including ICU facilities, for patients from Lakshadweep at INHS Sanjivani, the Naval Hospital in Kochi, to cater to possible shortage of beds in the islands. The Naval Air Station INS Garuda has also been placed on alert, to extend airfield facilities for helicopters ferrying patients from the isles.