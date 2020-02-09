Coronavirus: first sample of patient tests negative

The latest laboratory test result of the first patient hit by coronavirus infection has reported negative.

If one more report records negative, the Medical Board will think about next step to be taken in her case, Minister for Local-Self Government A.C. Moideen said here on Sunday.

One more sample of the patient was sent on February 8. The medical student of Wuhan University was admitted with coronavirus symptoms in Thrissur hospital on January 27.

“Though there is no reason for concern, we are still on alert. With co-ordination of various departments, the Health Department is continuing preventive measures. As of now seven persons are under observation in hospitals in the district. 248 people are under home quarantine,” the Minister said.

Of the 83 samples sent for test, results came for 75. All of them are negative. No new cases have been reported in the district.

Two held

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested following a fake news of coronavirus infection in Kunnamkulam. The arrested are Bipish, 26, of Thalikulam and Pradosh, 52, of Irinjalakuda.

The police have so far arrested 12 persons in connection with spreading of fake news about coronavirus.