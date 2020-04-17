Coronavirus | Engineering students make walk-in sample collection kiosk in Thrissur

The students of Thrissur Government Engineering College have come up with an invention to support the on-going preventive mission against COVID-19.

They have prepared a COVID WISK (Walk-in Sample Kiosk) for safe collection of sample of symptomatic people.

Under the leadership of Ajay James, Assistant Professor of the Computer Science Department, Pranav Balachandran, Aswin Kumar, V.S. Sourav, students of mechanical engineering department, have designed the WISK. The WISK costs around ₹30,000.

The service of the WISK will be available at Thrissur MedicalCollege Hospital, Mulangunnathukavu. District Collector S. Shanavas officially inaugurated its functioning. The WISK will help to collect samples of symptomatic people without contact between the person and the doctor.

Inspired by the South Korean model, the WISK was installed in Kochi earlier. The WISK will be useful especially at a time the state expecting return of large number of Pravasis after lockdown period, the students said.

The doctor can sit inside the WISK, designed in a square shape. There are two holes through which the doctor can extend the hands to take samples of the patient. The doctor will used double layerd disposable gloves. There is a automatic sanitiser unit, which can be operated with doctor’s leg. A disinfecting mist will be sprayed after the patient’s exit.

An exhauster has been connected inside the WISK for filtered air supply. There is facility for washing the hands of the doctor.

The students are planning to prepare one more WISK.