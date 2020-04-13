Kerala’s WISK programme gets inquiries from neighbouring States

Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK), developed by the doctors here under directions from the Kochi District Administration as part of the preventive and mitigating measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), gets more takers with Government medical colleges in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu, picking up 14 such equipment.

WISK enables healthcare professionals to take samples from suspected or confirmed (COVID-19) patients without using the personal protection equipment. The sanitised kiosks ensures the safety of healthcare professional as well as the patient in front of the kiosk, as after each sample collection, the chair and the gloved hands of the kiosks are sanitised. WISK thus saves the costly as well as short in supply PPE for patient care work. The single-use PPE costs about ₹1,000 a piece.

The kiosk was developed by a team of doctors in the Government medical college, Ernakulam and the district Health department comprising Dr. Ganesh Mohan, resident medical officer, Dr. Vivek Kumar, additional district medical officer, Dr. Nikhilesh Menon, Ardhram district assistant nodal officer and Dr Manoj, assistant, RMO, medical college.

Two models of WISK were made by T.K. Shajahan, member of the Pollution Control Board and the standing committee chairman (Health) of Alangad panchayat, by his own funds.

After WISK was demostrated of WISK at the Collectorate, there were widespread enquiries from across the country as such a kiosk was, perhaps, one of a kind that was designed indigenously as COVID 19 prevention activity. The team of doctors had relied on videos of such a kiosk in South Korea to design WISK.

The district has submitted WISK for the State government’s approval. It is learnt that talks are on with public sector companies to make the kiosks for use by the Government in hospitals.

Sample collection becomes easy and quick as wearing PPE itself is a time consuming task. WISK can help conduct the rapid tests that needs to be conducted in a more widespread manner. According to Dr. Menon, member of the team that developed it here, work is on to bring in more changes to modernise it further.