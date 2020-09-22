Coronavirus | 156 test positive in Kottayam

As many as 156 people tested positive for SARS COV 2 in Kottayam on Monday

Of the fresh cases, 148 contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 25 cases, Vazhappally panchayat reported the highest number of cases during the day while Kumarakom followed with 14 cases.

Cases were also reported from Changanassery-10, Kottayam-9, Erumely and Paippad.

With 150 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 2,754 active cases. Kottayam has so far witnessed 7,792 cases including 5,035 recoveries