Controversy over special umbrella

A special umbrella prepared by Paramekkavu Devaswom with the photo of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar for the Kudamattam ceremony triggered a controversy on Sunday. The Paramekkavu Devaswom claimed that Savarkar was among the list of martyrs recognised by the Union government.

However, it is reported that the umbrella was withdrawn following protests from different quarters, including by the CPI(M) leaders.