Consumer forum directs travel agency to pay ₹6 lakh as compensation

May 05, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a New Delhi-based travel agency to pay ₹6 lakh as compensation to Polymer Manufacturers’ Association and three others, citing deficiency of service, after they were unable to attend a trade fair held in Germany.

The petitioners gave ₹1.50 lakh each to the travel agency. But the firm failed to obtain the German visa as had been assured, in time. Apart from deficiency of service, this was a violation of business ethics, they contended.

The firm also failed to refund the air fare, although the airline returned it to them. Taking note of all this and citing the need for the firm to stay clear of such practices, the Commission chaired by D.B. Binu and having Vaikom Ramachandran and T.N. Sreevidya as members, directed the firm to return ₹4.50 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh as compensation and ₹15,000 as litigation expenses to the petitioners within 45 days.

