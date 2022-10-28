Kerala

Construction of Mother and Child Hospital at Thalassery to begin in November

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said that the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital at Thalassery will begin in November.

Inaugurating the renovated paediatric ward and paediatric ICU at the Thalassery General Hospital, Mr. Shamseer said that Thalassery was making good progress in the field of health.

Thalassery Municipal Chairperson Jamuna Rani presided over the function.

The paediatric ICU was set up at a cost of of ₹99.95 lakh. The ICU is equipped with ECG machine, portable x-ray, ICU bed, ICU ventilator, and multipara monitor. Renovation of the paediatric ward was done at a cost of ₹3.36 lakh, which was donated by All Kerala Bank Employees Federation (AKBEF).

Deputy District Medical Officer K. Preetha, hospital superintendent Asha Devi, and AKBEF general secretary B. Ramprakash were present.


