Kerala

Congress worker hacked to death in Thrissur

more-in

A Congress activist, who was hacked by an unidentified gang at Punna, near Chavakkad, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased was Puthuveetil Noushad, 43, of Punna, a booth president of the Congress in Chavakkad Municipality.

Four Congress activists, including Noushad were hacked by a gang, who came with their faces covered, at Punna on Tuesday evening.

Noushad who was critically injured died at the hospital on Wednesday. The Congress alleged that the SDPI behind the attack.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
murder
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 6:35:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/congress-worker-hacked-to-death-in-thrissur/article28770626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY