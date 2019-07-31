Congress worker hacked to death in Thrissur

A Congress activist, who was hacked by an unidentified gang at Punna, near Chavakkad, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased was Puthuveetil Noushad, 43, of Punna, a booth president of the Congress in Chavakkad Municipality.

Four Congress activists, including Noushad were hacked by a gang, who came with their faces covered, at Punna on Tuesday evening.

Noushad who was critically injured died at the hospital on Wednesday. The Congress alleged that the SDPI behind the attack.