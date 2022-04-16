Congress, BJP blame police for Palakkad murder

Police intelligence system in total mess, says Sudhakaran

Opposition parties have blamed the police as they condemned the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Palakkad on Saturday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran alleged that the police mechanism had become ineffective in preventing murders. “Their intelligence system is in a total mess. Often they become aware of such incidents only after they happen,” he said. Mr. Sudhakaran claimed that it was mainly because the Home department did not have a full-time Minister. He alleged that the Chief Minister, who is holding the Home portfolio now, was not able to handle it properly.

Mr. Sudhakaran demanded that militant political organisations that encouraged violence be banned. He said that Saturday’s incident was reportedly linked to the murders of a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist at Elappully recently and another RSS activist some time ago.

BJP State president K. Surendran also blamed the police for the murder. He said the police had ignored the actions of the PFI to spread violence in Palakkad district. Mr. Surendran claimed that though Melmuri had a history of violence, the police did not take enough precautionary steps, which led to the murder of the RSS activist. Similar was the case with the murder of a BJP leader in Alappuzha a few months ago. In Palakkad, the person who was murdered had no criminal history at all, Mr. Surendran added.