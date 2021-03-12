Cong. is BJP’s fixed deposit: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the Congress had become the fixed deposit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Mr. Vijayan was addressing a public meeting as part of his tour of the Dharmadam constituency, from where he is again in the fray for the Assembly polls. He was responding to a statement of BJP State chief K. Surendran that the party would rule Kerala even if it got 35 seats in the polls.
‘71 seats, not 35’
“A BJP leader is announcing that his party need only 35 seats to come to power, whereas the requirement is 71 seats. That is the kind of faith they have in the Congress,” he said.
“The BJP is being driven by the belief that there is a fixed deposit in the Congress here. It is no surprise that Congress men who won the election have now joined the BJP,” he said.
Mr. Vijayan said even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that the party would not survive just because it won an election. It needed a good majority to be in power.
He said secularism was in great danger in the country. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had always tried to undermine the Constitution. Earlier there was secrecy, but now it was done publicly. Those who wanted secularism would support Kerala’s stance, he said calling for an uncompromising approach against communalism.
