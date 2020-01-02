Cong. in a spot over Rahul’s letter

The Congress in Kerala found itself in a spot on Thursday after its national leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi “endorsed” the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), the flagship programme of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to harness the wealth and expertise of non-resident Keralites for the development of the State.

Mr. Gandhi’s “approval” for the LKS came like a bolt from the blue for the Congress, which had boycotted the convention terming it a splurge and spectacle off no consequence to the people.

However, Mr. Gandhi’s “acclamatory letter praising” the initiative came as an unexpected propaganda windfall for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He immediately tweeted the message on his social media account to the discomfiture of the Congress leaders.

In a letter on December 12, 2019, Mr. Gandhi had said that the “LKS is a great platform to connect with the diaspora and recognise their contribution.” He also feted NRKs for their contribution to nation-building.

The letter also became a cudgel in the hands of the LDF to pummel the Opposition’s boycott of the LKS.

‘Misrepresented’

Mr. Chennithala’s office said Mr. Vijayan had misrepresented Mr. Gandhi’s letter for petty political one-upmanship. Mr. Gandhi did not address his letter to Mr. Vijayan or the LDF government.

He had intended it as a message for publication in the souvenir of the second LKS session. Mr. Gandhi had praised the Malayali diaspora and not the LDF government.

Mr. Gandhi’s support directly contradicted the Congress stance that it had no “moral or political” obligation to participate in the LKS, which the party said was a platform for announcing non-starter propositions to hoodwink the people.

Anti-CAA campaign

Earlier, Mr. Vijayan had sought to drive a wedge in the Congress by stating the party was divided over whether it should cooperate with the LDF in the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) campaign against the BJP at the Centre.

His comment came against the backdrop of the report that KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had resented Mr. Chennithala sharing the stage with Mr. Vijayan at a recent protest here.