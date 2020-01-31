Condition of coronavirus patient stable: Minister

In a huge relief to the State, no new cases of novel coronavirus infection has been reported on Friday. Of the 18 results of the samples received so far, 17 were reported negative for the virus.

Condition of the medical student, who was tested positive for infection on Thursday, is satisfactory, according to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. The patient, girl student of Wuhan University in China, was admitted with symptoms of novel coronavirus in Thrissur General Hospital on January 27.

She was shifted to the isolation ward of the Thrissur Government Medical College by 3 a.m. on Friday. Expert doctors are monitoring her condition. Her relatives and friends have been kept under home quarantine.

Isolation wards will be set up in all private hospitals to face the challenge of novel coronavirus infection, the Minister said after a meeting of managements of private hospitals here on Friday.

A medical board has been formed for handling the cases. The hospitals should consult with the medical board to formulate the treatment protocol, reference to medical college and isolation, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell has registered cases against three persons for spreading fake messages on social media. The main task of the Health Department is to trace people arriving from China. The department is also trying to trace those who were in contact with them. People should cooperate with the department by understanding the seriousness of the situation, she said.

She said family members of the people coming from the affected-regions should abide by the protocol. “It is heard that in some such families, preparations are being made for marriages. There is no harm in temporarily postponing the date of the marriage. There will be some difficulties in postponing marriages fixed earlier. But this is a protocol. This must be obeyed,” Ms. Shylaja said.