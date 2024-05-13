Concern over move to drop plan for conventional metro in Thiruvananthapuram

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has expressed concern over a reported move to implement LighTram Metro project in Thiruvananthapuram instead of a conventional Metro.

Reports regarding the alleged move to move away from plans for a conventional Metro “has left many residents disheartened,” TCCI president S. N. Raghuchandran Nair said in a statement. According to the TCCI, the purported move raises serious questions about the priorities and commitments of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) towards Thiruvananthapuram’s transportation infrastructure.

KMRL should immediately clear the air regarding the matter and announce its stance, Mr. Raghuchandran Nair said.

The reports have come at a time when it looked like the government had decided on the conventional Metro as best-suited for the capital city and the project was almost about to take off. “Our city deserves a transportation system that is not only efficient and sustainable but also aligned with its unique needs and aspirations. Any decision regarding such crucial projects must be made transparently and with the active involvement of stakeholders,” he said.

TCCI said people cannot be blamed for accusing KMRL of trying to scale down the project in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode to help ease the financing of Kochi Metro’s expansion. It urged the government to intervene and ensure that the interests and aspirations of the people of Thiruvananthapuram are upheld.