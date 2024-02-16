Comprehensive housing policy in the works in Kerala: Minister

February 16, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is trying to frame a housing policy that is environment-friendly, focussed on inexpensive constructions and acceptable to all, Minister for Housing K. Rajan has said.

He was replying to a question by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said double houses built under the Lakshamveedu scheme would be converted into single houses through two projects - MN Suvarna Bhavanam and MN Navayuga scheme.

In the ₹5-lakh Suvarna Bhavanam scheme, ₹2 lakh will be government subsidy, ₹1 lakh will be borne by the local body, and ₹2 lakh will be beneficiary contribution. MN Navayuga scheme will be for who are unable to afford this. In this scheme, the government contribution will be ₹75,000 and the rest will be found through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

Construction of the National Housing Park at Vazhamuttom in the State capital will begin this year, the Minister said.

The park that will showcase models of various technologies used for construction of houses suitable to the State will come up on 6.9 acres of land sanctioned by the government.

There will be 40 such constructions at the park, the first such project in the country, the Minister said. It will bring under one umbrella research, short-term training, finishing school, seminars, and other aspects related to construction of houses.