Community-based disaster management system need of the hour: Riyas

October 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

A community-based disaster management system is the need of the hour, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking after declaring the tribal hamlets in Wayanad district as disaster-resilient through videoconferencing on Friday, Mr. Riyas said a community that was trained to meet challenges related to climate change was the motto of the State government.

The project is aimed at setting up a disaster-resilient tribal community by providing training and organising awareness programmes on disaster management.

A rapid response team has been constituted under the project after providing preliminary training in disaster management to 758 tribal youths of 27 tribal settlements. As many as 126 youths were trained in swimming and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency life-saving procedure.

Various other disaster management schemes have also been drafted under the project.