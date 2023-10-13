HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Community-based disaster management system need of the hour: Riyas

October 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A community-based disaster management system is the need of the hour, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking after declaring the tribal hamlets in Wayanad district as disaster-resilient through videoconferencing on Friday, Mr. Riyas said a community that was trained to meet challenges related to climate change was the motto of the State government.

The project is aimed at setting up a disaster-resilient tribal community by providing training and organising awareness programmes on disaster management.

A rapid response team has been constituted under the project after providing preliminary training in disaster management to 758 tribal youths of 27 tribal settlements. As many as 126 youths were trained in swimming and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency life-saving procedure.

Various other disaster management schemes have also been drafted under the project.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.