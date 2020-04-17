Committee to salvage academic year

In a bid to salvage the academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has constituted a committee to evolve a strategy to resume academic activities and complete the remainder of the examination process in State universities following the withdrawal of the lockdown.

State Planning Board member B. Ekbal will chair the six-member committee that has been entrusted with preparing guidelines for the purpose within a week. The panel also comprises Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Kerala University Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, Kannur University Syndicate member A. Nisanth, Calicut University Controller of Examinations Babu C.C., and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Dean (Research) and Registrar in-charge Vrinda V. Nair.

The decision to form the committee was taken at a videoconference Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel held with the university Vice Chancellors on Wednesday.

Behind schedule

The move has been prompted by the inability of the government to meet its target of commencing the next academic year on June 1 under the prevailing circumstances. The committee has been mandated with streamlining the remaining activities of this academic year and to plan for next year. The panel will explore the possibilities of conducting classes online to complete any pending portions in order to circumvent the suspension of classes until May 3.

Sources say the possibility of launching next academic year on July 1 is being actively pursued.