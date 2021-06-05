Kerala

Collegium moots four officers for HC judges

The Kerala High Court collegium is learnt to have recommended the elevation of four judicial officers as High Court judges.

They are Sophy Thomas, High Court Registrar General; P.G. Ajithkumar, Registrar(Subordinate Judiciary); C. Jayachandran, Kottayam Principal District and Sessions Judge, and C.S. Sudha, Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge.

Once their appointments are through after the Supreme Court collegium's approval, the High Court will have six women judges. The High Court now has 36 judges against the sanctioned strength of 47.


