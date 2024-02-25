Coast Guard responds to medical emergency onboard tanker

February 25, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Coast Guard’s Vizhinjam unit on Sunday provided medical care and evacuated a Turkish citizen who broke his arm while on board a tanker that was on its way from Singapore to Sharjah.

The patient was identified as Saliah Gulsen.

The Coast Guard’s operations room at Vizhinjam was alerted through an email from M/s PAX Shipping, Kollam. Responding to the situation, Coast Guard ship C-441 commanded by Deputy Commamdant Abnish Kumar rendezvoused with the tanker, MV St. Oslo, and carried out a medical evacuation, a Defence spokesperson said.

The incident underscores the Coast Guard’s readiness and capability to handle emergencies at sea, the spokesperson said in a statement. “The successful outcome of this operation highlights the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of mariners in distress,” it said.