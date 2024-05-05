GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coast Guard detains Iranian boat with Indian crew members near Koyilandy in Kozhikode

May 05, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Coast Guard on Sunday detained an Iranian fishing vessel with six Indian crew members from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu as it was heading towards the Kerala coast west of Beypore, around 20 nautical miles from Koyilandy in Kozhikode district.

According to sources, the operation involved a ship and a helicopter. The boat was later brought to Kochi for further investigations and legal proceedings.

Initial investigations by the Coast Guard team revealed that the boat was owned by an Iranian sponsor who had taken on contract the six fishermen from Kanniyakumari by issuing them Iranian visas for fishing off the Iran coast in his boat.

The crew members reportedly told the Coast Guard that they were being ill-treated since the day they were hired. They had not been provided basic living conditions too. Their passports were allegedly confiscated. The fishermen then decided to escape from Iran to India using the boat in which they were employed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.