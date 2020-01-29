CM’s anti-RSS stand is a joke: C.P. Mohammed

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is displaying undue fear and respect towards Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who behaves like a stooge of the BJP government, KPCC vice president C.P. Mohammed has said.
He was inaugurating a reception given to V.K. Sreekandan, MP, at Alanalloor, near Mannarkkad, on Tuesday. Mr. Sreekandan has been leading a ‘Desa Raksha’ march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Mr. Mohammed said the Chief Minister’s anti-RSS stand was a joke.
Growth of BJP
He blamed the CPI(M) and former Prime Minister V.P. Singh for the growth of the BJP in the country since 1984.
Block Congress president V.V. Shoukathali presided over the function.
