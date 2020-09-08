CM to open renovated bus stand in Thrissur

The renovated north bus stand in Thrissur, with modern amenities, will be opened to the public by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.
Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan will preside over the function in which South Indian Bank MD and CEO V.G. Mathew will hand over the renovated hub to A.C. Moideen, Minister for Local Self Governments.
The bus stand, which was being used by thousands of people daily, was renovated by the Thrissur-based South Indian Bank at a cost of ₹6.16 crore under its corporate social responsibility fund.
The renovated bus stand has a beautifully designed roof, facility to park 20 buses at a time, waiting room for women, feeding room, police control room, public announcement system, ATM, conference hall, office room, restaurant and medical store.
