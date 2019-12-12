CM lays stress on food safety

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need for a fool proof mechanism to ensure food safety by carrying out periodic inspections.

Addressing the annual meeting of District Collectors and heads of departments here on Thursday, he said it was important to conduct regular inspection of fish, meat, vegetables and cooking oil sold through various outlets in the State.

He directed officials to carry out inspections of wayside eateries and big hotels on a regular basis to prevent the sale of contaminated food items. The meeting decided to implement the plastic ban in the State from January 1.

An intensive participatory campaign would be organised across the State on January 25 to remove plastic and other waste from the sides of national highways and other roads. The campaign would enlist the support of voluntary workers, NSS, NCC, Green Corps and the general public.

The meeting decided to launch the second phase of the Care Kerala housing scheme taken up by the Cooperation Department. The Chief Minister would inaugurate the project in Thrissur in January next year. Officials said 2,000 houses would be completed by December and handed over to beneficiaries.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various projects implemented by the departments of Agriculture, Ports, Culture, Environment, Education, Health, Home, Housing, Industries, Local Self-Government and Sports and Youth Affairs.

Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, A.C. Moideen, Ramachandran Kadannappally, C. Raveendranath, K.T. Jaleel, K.K. Shailaja and Kadakampally Surendran, Vice Chairman of Planning Board V.K. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and heads of various departments participated.