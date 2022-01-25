Kerala

CM asks people to stand united

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned the public against replacing secular national consciousness with a majoritarian outlook.

In his Republic Day message, Mr. Vijayan says federalism is under threat. Attempts are afoot to usurp the powers of States and hence democratic forces should rally to protect constitutional values.

He says unity is imperative for national development. Kerala has stood as one to counter the ravages of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The people have rejected the falsehoods and defamatory campaign orchestrated by a set of vested interests.

He says erasing social inequalities lies at the heart of the Constitution.


